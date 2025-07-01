Collyer's students step up to Flamenco challenge

Collyer’s students have been learning to dance Flamenco under the tuition of Brighton based leading professional dancer and teacher, Ana Dueñas.

Milagros Herguedas, who is Subject Leader for Spanish at Collyer’s, was delighted: “Music and dance heritage is part of the Spanish A level course at Collyer’s. Amongst the many styles, Flamenco is the most associated to Spanish culture.

“The students explored the four Ps of flamenco: Power, passion, pride, and posture - no crossed arms were allowed! The group learnt to create rhythms by clapping their hands in a particular way as well as learning basic steps and arm movement to perform a small choreography. Ana was very impressed how quickly they took in her instructions and how good they looked when carrying out the little routine."

Vice Principal (Pastoral) Andrea John was delighted: “Colossal thanks to Ana Dueñas for coming in and sharing her dancing expertise - events like these are what makes the educational journey at Collyer’s so wonderful. We are incredibly grateful to Milagros for organising the session.”

Strictly Flamenco!

The students thoroughly enjoyed the class.

Milagros added: “The group certainly picked up how to stand proud and release energy by stamping their feet to create complex rhythms. I was incredibly impressed by our students’ focus and willingness to try a new experience, so much so that they were able to take on a challenging “flamenco duende” choreography, which ended with a big “ole!

“Ana is an enormously inspiring, passionate, and talented dancer, whose sessions have given the students a wonderful insight into Hispanic culture. She is always so generous with her time and energy.”