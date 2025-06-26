Collyer's students take off to explore careers in aviation

This week Collyer’s Physics and Travel & Tourism students attended an impressive and uplifting workshop hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Aviation House in Crawley. The event featured activities that informed students about careers in aviation, along with providing networking opportunities with aviation professionals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CAA is the UK’s aviation regulator, and therefore takes great care in guaranteeing safety, security, and consumer protection when flying. They also offer a large variety of career opportunities within the aviation industry, and it was ensured that students were made aware that there is a career for everyone in that field. Their minds were certainly opened. Travel & Tourism student Poppy said: “I enjoyed speaking with a range of different people that worked in jobs that I hadn’t heard about before.”

Nikki Stone, Subject leader for Travel & Tourism at Collyer’s, explained: “The workshop was specially designed for female students, aiming to break down barriers and demonstrate that aviation is a career open to all, regardless of gender or background”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paired with the valuable information they shared regarding the industry and the fun activities such as escape rooms and speed networking, both the Physics and Travel & Tourism students found the trip to the Aviation House extremely beneficial and enjoyable.

Collyer's students engage with aviation professional during an inspiring CAA workshop at Aviation House, exploring career paths and breaking barriers.

Nikki Stone added: “We are proud of the collaboration between these two departments at Collyer’s, bringing together students with shared interests and encouraging them to explore exciting career pathways in aviation.

“This workshop was a powerful reminder that the sky is not the limit—it is just the beginning.

“Massive thanks to everyone at the CAA and Aviation House!”