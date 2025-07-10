Collyer's students' work adds up to success

Mathematicians' achievements recognised by MEI

Collyer’s students have enjoyed success in the MEI (Mathematics Education Innovation) taught course this year.

Collyer’s Head of Maths, Joel Hofmann, explained: “Several of our maths students took part in this external data science taught course run by the MEI. It runs for eleven sessions and focuses on students’ analysis and interpretation of real-life data.”

Two Collyer’s students, Andreas Lam and Benas Pujuodis completed the course and achieved a Merit and Distinction, respectively.

Benas and Andreas, pictured with Deputy Principal Steve Martell, were awarded MEI certificates which tests mathematicians at a high level.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell, who presented their certificates, said: “Massive thanks to Joel and the Maths department for enabling our wonderful mathematicians to complete the highly regarded and difficult MEI programme.

“Huge congratulations to Andreas and Benas for achieving Merit and Distinction certificates. They are a credit to Collyer’s!”

Joel Hofmann added: “For Andreas and Benas to achieve a Merit and Distinction respectively is superb. The Maths department are incredibly proud of them and all the students who took part.”