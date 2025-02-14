Collyer's top in county for A Levels

By Becky Bourn
Contributor
Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 11:32 BST
Collyer’s have achieved top in county for high grades amongst state providers for A level performance in 2024, according to government figures released this week. The college are also second in county for value added and top in the local area.

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge said: “To be top in county for points for a student’s best 3 A levels is superb, as for many of our learners these are the qualifications that enable them to follow a number of pathways, including university or degree apprenticeships.”

Dan Lodge added: “Value added is a key metric used to measure the attainment of students at A level relative to their GSCE results. To be best amongst local state providers is fantastic news and demonstrates that students across all ability levels are achieving great results and literally adding value to the grades they joined us with.

“Massive thanks to all within the Collyer’s community for making this possible. Our talented professionals are genuinely making a difference to young people’s chances of success in the future.”

compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

The class of 2024 received their results in August.

1. Contributed

The class of 2024 received their results in August. Photo: Submitted

Students received their results in August 2024.

2. Contributed

Students received their results in August 2024. Photo: Submitted

Student's celebrate their achievements.

3. Contributed

Student's celebrate their achievements. Photo: Submitted

The College has achieved the top in the county for high grades among state providers in 2024.

4. Contributed

The College has achieved the top in the county for high grades among state providers in 2024. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:A Levels
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice