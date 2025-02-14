Collyer's top in county for A Levels

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge said: “To be top in county for points for a student’s best 3 A levels is superb, as for many of our learners these are the qualifications that enable them to follow a number of pathways, including university or degree apprenticeships.”

Dan Lodge added: “Value added is a key metric used to measure the attainment of students at A level relative to their GSCE results. To be best amongst local state providers is fantastic news and demonstrates that students across all ability levels are achieving great results and literally adding value to the grades they joined us with.

“Massive thanks to all within the Collyer’s community for making this possible. Our talented professionals are genuinely making a difference to young people’s chances of success in the future.”

1 . Contributed The class of 2024 received their results in August. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Students received their results in August 2024. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Student's celebrate their achievements. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The College has achieved the top in the county for high grades among state providers in 2024. Photo: Submitted