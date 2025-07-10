Collyer's welcomes new students
Enrichment Fair organiser John Burrough said: “Our current students and staff ran stands including the debating society, sport academy teams, chess, robotics, table tennis and dance society. These and a multitude of other activities will form a vital part of the 360 Degrees enrichment programme which all students take part in from September!”
Helen Lobb, Collyer’s Director of Admissions, said: “It is important that the students have a clear idea of what college life will be like for them in September. The Welcome Day gives them a chance to cement their subject choices and gives us a chance to warmly welcome our new students to the Collyer’s community.”
On arrival at the college, the new students were greeted by some of the Collyer’s Ambassadors, affectionately known as the “Dream Team”, who answered questions and guided them through their first day at the Ofsted Outstanding Sixth Form College. Since last year’s Welcome Day, the Ambassadors have been touring the region, presenting at schools’ post 16 options evenings and assemblies.
Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Huge thanks to all involved in making this wonderful day possible for our new students, who we very much look forward to welcoming at the start of the autumn term.
“Colossal thanks to the Ambassadorial team. They are outstanding role-models and have been brilliant to work with over the past year!”