Collyer's welcomes Sussex Green Living to the school

As part of Green Week, Carrie Cort, founder and CEO of Sussex Green Living and her colleague Jules Etheridge visited Collyer’s Café to demonstrate the ‘Climate Fresk’ game and encourage students to learn about the link between human activities, carbon emissions and climate change.

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Sustainability Co-ordinator, and Deputy Director of the Science Faculty explained: “Students were invited to judge the order of cause-and-effect cards, as preparation for the full three-hour games that are taking place over the spring and summer in Horsham. Sussex Green Living also promoted their other events and services that they provide.

“Massive thanks to Carrie and Jules, who really engaged students in discussions about their attitudes towards climate change.”