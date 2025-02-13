Commando academy alternative provision school open evening in Northiam
We at Commando Academy are delighted to announce our first open evening, to be held at our new school site in Northiam. This event marks a successful first year for us, during which we have successfully transitioned over 300 students back into mainstream school.
These students have worked incredibly hard and gained valuable skills during our prestigious 6-week course, which covers bushcraft, kayaking, climbing, abseiling, personal leadership, and personal development. The course culminates in a community project, further enhancing their contributions.
This program has proven to be a resounding success, with all students demonstrating themselves to be assets to their schools and future employers. Our open evening is an opportunity for schools and parents to learn more about us and how we can assist them.
The open evening takes place on 27th February from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, with refreshments provided and a chance to meet our staff and learn more about our work. We look forward to welcoming you.