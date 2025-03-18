Community comedy night at Fernhurst school raises £500 for art resources

Fernhurst Primary School hosted a successful comedy night with local group Epic Comedy.

The school hall at Fernhurst Primary School near Haselmere, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, was filled with laughter last Friday night, as local comedians came to entertain the school community.

Local residents, as well as parents and staff from Fernhurst Primary School, came along for an evening of gags and giggles, organised by the school’s PTA.

Three comedians from local stand-up group Epic Comedy delivered acts: Joey Page, Bella Humphries and Maureen Young.

A bar was also available for alcoholic beverages, sweets and chocolate.

The school raised over £500 which will be used to purchase playtime art resources at Fernhurst Primary School.

Jennifer Thornton, head teacher at Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said:“We had a fantastic evening at our special comedy night and the comedians from Epic Comedy kept everyone well entertained.

“There was a wonderful community feel and we were delighted to raise money to improve the art resources that our children can access at lunchtime and playtime.

“Many thanks to the members of our PTA for all their hard work in organising this event and to everyone who supported it.”