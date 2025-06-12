Concordia announces new summer volunteering opportunities for young people

Sussex-based charity Concordia is excited to announce its summer programme of life-changing volunteering opportunities for young people aged 16-24. Parents are invited to “A Parent’s Guide to International Volunteering” webinar, to meet Concordia's two Volunteer Managers and find out more.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer approaches, young people often face uncertainty about their future and the opportunities available to them – and apprehension about what to do next.

Volunteering can be an accessible and supported way for them to try something new and build courage and confidence. Such experiences have helped thousands of young people take a step in a new direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Raphael, a 24-year-old from Belgium, who now holds a full-time volunteering role, supporting and caring for adults with learning disabilities, at Camphill Tigh a’Chomainn in Scotland.

Volunteers get to experience travel and adventure and form new friendships and connections that can last well beyond the placement.

“I had such a great experience volunteering, and I knew I wanted to continue volunteering. My role is to support them in their independence and development - it’s not about doing things for them but doing things with them. I’ve realised I’m good in a crisis. I’ve learned that I can be a calm and trusting figure for them, and it actually builds a stronger relationship.”

And Nicole, a young woman from UK, who volunteered on a Community Care project in France.

“I wanted to become an international volunteer, because I wanted a breakout of the rut, to do something different that could help other people at the same time. Abroad, I got to know a lot of people (other volunteers, lovely staff, and residents) who welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like a part of their families. I did so many things for the first time which I never thought I could do it, like cooking for 10-13 people - and I really really loved baking, something I had never done before. I discovered I loved how I felt when people enjoyed the food I made!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book onto Concordia’s 2025 summer volunteering placements, young people and parents can visit the Concordia website at www.concordia.org.uk or contact Concordia directly at [email protected]. To join the webinar on Monday 23 June 2025 @ 18:00 - 19:00, they can sign up here.