BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Concrete closures: West Sussex County Council to commission inspections of all of its schools built between 1930 and 2000 after RAAC concerns

West Sussex County Council is to commission inspections of all of its schools which were built between 1930 and 2000.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:43 BST

The inspections were called for after more than 100 schools nationwide were ordered by the government to shut buildings made with a certain type of concrete.

There are concerns that structures made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) could be prone to collapse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Gibb, schools minister and MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton, told the BBC that there had been a number of instances over the summer where ‘RAAC that had been considered to be a low risk actually turned out to be unsafe’.

Most Popular
Nick Gibb, schools minister and MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton, told the BBC that there had been a number of instances over the summer where 'RAAC that had been considered to be a low risk actually turned out to be unsafe'. Picture: Habibur RahmanNick Gibb, schools minister and MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton, told the BBC that there had been a number of instances over the summer where 'RAAC that had been considered to be a low risk actually turned out to be unsafe'. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Nick Gibb, schools minister and MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton, told the BBC that there had been a number of instances over the summer where 'RAAC that had been considered to be a low risk actually turned out to be unsafe'. Picture: Habibur Rahman

This included one seemingly sound concrete beam collapsing.

A council spokesman said that none of the maintained schools in the county would be ‘immediately shut’.

They added: “West Sussex County Council is aware of the RAAC issue and has already completed a review of records for [council] maintained schools.

“No [council] maintained schools have been identified from records as containing any indicating RAAC construction – and to provide added confidence physical inspections of all maintained school blocks constructed between 1930-2000 is being commissioned.”

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilBBCLittlehamptonBognor Regis