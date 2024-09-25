Conference on environmental sustainability and psychology to offer ‘fresh perspectives’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A conference exploring psychological solutions and approaches to environmental sustainability will take place next month, supported by the University of Chichester.

The event is organised by the British Psychological Society (BPS) alongside the University’s Institute of Psychology, Business and Human Sciences, and three academics from the university will speak at the conference.

Dr Valentina Canessa-Pollard, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, said: “As the impacts of climate change grow more severe, understanding the diverse psychological responses to this global challenge is more important than ever. We are honoured to host an exceptional line-up of speakers who will share their expertise on the psychological mechanisms that shape both individual and collective behaviour.

“Our conference will cover key areas of climate psychology, from the cognitive biases that lead to denial and inaction to the emotional toll of climate change, including the risks of burnout and the importance of resilience in managing eco-emotions.

Dr Valentina Canessa-Pollard, Senior Lecturer in Psychology

“Our speakers will explore how individual psychology can promote sustainable habits and the psychological benefits of engaging with nature, highlighting its importance for biodiversity conservation. We will also explore the economic challenges of adopting sustainable energy practices in commercial buildings, examine the environmental implications of emerging technologies—particularly AI—and emphasise the role of participatory action research in addressing health inequalities.

“We hope this conference will inspire fresh perspectives, foster meaningful collaboration, and ultimately contribute to the transformation we urgently need in both policy and practice.”

The conference, Psychological Contributions to Environmental Sustainability, takes place at the Assembly Room, Council House, North Street, Chichester, on Monday, 7 October from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Tickets are free, but register at: https://www.bps.org.uk/event/psychological-contributions-environmental-sustainability

To follow commentary from the conference online, follow @chiunipsych on Twitter/X