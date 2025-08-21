Congratulations to St Andrew's class of 2025

Students and staff at St Andrew’s CE High School, Worthing, are celebrating their GCSE grades today! With 58% of students achieving a grade 5 or higher in English and 44% in maths, the school is rightly proud of the hard work from their students and staff.

St Andrew's saw a significant increase in several areas, including the percentage of grade 7s and higher – seeing high ability students making significant progress on previous years. Individual subject’s attainment has also seen huge success, including Geography, Religious Studies, German, Engineering, DT, PE and Computing, where the percentage of students achieving grades 5 and higher improved on previous years.

The community are also very proud to see another increase in grade 9s, the top grade, achieved across the year group. In addition, 100% of students who sat Further Maths achieved a grade 6 or above.

The School is incredibly proud to share the students’ exceptional results and celebrate the students who worked tirelessly to achieve their goals. The students are now looking forward to progressing on to a wide range of next steps, including scholarships, A Levels, BTECs and apprenticeships.

From the left: Alfie Hoare, Adam Hacker, Spencer Oakes and Mr Carter (Head of Year) celebrating the last 5 years

There have also been some impressive individual performances. These include:

Kane Pinder, who gained 3 grade 9s in RS, Maths and English Literature, 2 grade 8s in Spanish and English Language, and a further 6 grade 7s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Business Studies, Computer Science and DT

Jacob Walter, who gained 4 grade 9s in English Language, English Literature, Maths and RS a further 2 grade 8s in Physics and History, and 3 grade 7s in Biology, Chemistry and Engineering

Further students of note are:

Aiden McArragher: awarded 4 grade 8s with a further 1 grade 7 and 6 grade 6s.

Oliver: gained 2 grade 8s, 6 grade 7s and 2 grade 6s.

Ridhwaan Rahman: achieved 1 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 4 grade 7s, 3 grade 6s and 1 grade 5.

Kane Pinder receives some of the highest outcomes in the school

Mia Lowney, Headteacher at St Andrew’s CE High School, said: “I am immensely proud to celebrate with our Year 11 students today. On average, our students sit 10 GCSEs, which is an additional GCSE than the majority of other schools, and many of our most able students take 12 GCSEs. Maintaining the broadest education and range of opportunities possible for our students, while maintaining academic rigour is key.

"This year group has faced much adversity in their time at St Andrew’s, which the students have faced with a relentlessly positive approach, working incredibly hard to achieve their goals. It is fantastic to see this reflected in their results.

"We would like to say a heart-felt thank you to not only our students, but our fantastic school community who have made all this possible, including our parents and families, teachers and support staff.”

For more information about St Andrew’s CE High School, please visit https://www.sta-worthing.com/