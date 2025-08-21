Congratulations to the 'Oathall Class of 2025 'on their impressive GCSE results

Oathall Community College is delighted to congratulate the “Class of 2025” for achieving an impressive set of exam results. These excellent results are testament to the students’ hard work and the dedication demonstrated by their teachers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The levels of attainment reached this year reflect the school’s reputation for high standards and an initial comparison to recent years show that some measures have further increased, building on Oathall’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

Mr Houghton, Headteacher congratulated all the students on their results saying; "Our students should be justly proud of the results they have achieved. They began their secondary school journey under difficult circumstances and to see so many successes today is a reflection of their hard work and motivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the staff at Oathall are focused on nurturing a supportive environment in which all students can thrive and the results today show that these efforts have paid off. The support from parents and carers must also be recognised as pivotal to these successes.”

Everyone at Oathall wishes all our leavers the very best for the next stage of their education and every success for their futures.