Congratulations to the 'Oathall Class of 2025 'on their impressive GCSE results

By Jo Godolt
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:44 BST
Oathall Community College is delighted to congratulate the “Class of 2025” for achieving an impressive set of exam results. These excellent results are testament to the students’ hard work and the dedication demonstrated by their teachers.

The levels of attainment reached this year reflect the school’s reputation for high standards and an initial comparison to recent years show that some measures have further increased, building on Oathall’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

Mr Houghton, Headteacher congratulated all the students on their results saying; "Our students should be justly proud of the results they have achieved. They began their secondary school journey under difficult circumstances and to see so many successes today is a reflection of their hard work and motivation.

"All the staff at Oathall are focused on nurturing a supportive environment in which all students can thrive and the results today show that these efforts have paid off. The support from parents and carers must also be recognised as pivotal to these successes.”

Everyone at Oathall wishes all our leavers the very best for the next stage of their education and every success for their futures.

