Congratulations to the students at Chichester High School

We are delighted to share that our students here at Chichester High School have been rewarded for their hard work with a fantastic set of GCSE results. We congratulate everyone for their determination and positive attitude throughout the year.

This year, our students have achieved a commendable set of results, with many individuals excelling across a wide range of subjects. 70% of our students achieved grades 4 or above in English and 67% in Maths.

We are also extremely proud of our Triple Science students who excelled with 72% securing grades 4 to 9 across all three disciplines, in addition to our French and Music students who each secured 100% passes at grade 4 or equivalent.

We would also like to recognise some of our top performers for securing an outstanding set of grades: Coralie Aldaz-Bryant, Robyn Bartlett, Jake Bishop, Alexander Darby, Rosie Davis, Andeea Gabor, Raluca Gherman, Shannon Hayhurst, Eve Hoskison, Alfie Jensen, Xander Lintag, Alyxx Rodmell, Megan Turner, Eva Williams and Hasali Kuruppuarachchi.

Congratulations!

We are also very proud of the following students who secured high grades, above expectations. We would like to thank them and congratulate them on their attendance, determination and exceptional hard work: Annabelle Turnbull, Lucy Twine, Sofia Kyrychenko, Darcey Knight, Ruby Knight, Lily Clive, Keanu Boakes and Tom Boakes.

As our students step confidently into the next chapter of their academic or vocational paths, we are confident that the skills and knowledge they have acquired at Chichester High School will empower them to succeed. Our school remains dedicated to fostering an environment of support, encouragement, and excellence, ensuring every student reaches their full potential.

We would like to thank our whole school community, particularly our parents and carers, for their support this academic year.

We are delighted to be able to continue to work with so many of our families as their children pursue their studies in our Sixth Form.

Mrs Naomi Lewry and Dr Nicholas TaylorCo-Headteachers at Chichester High School