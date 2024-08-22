Congratulations to the Worthing High School Class of 2024 for achieving such fantastic GCSE results
These results reflect the school’s continued improvement and is testament to the hard work of the students and staff at Worthing High School.
We shouldn’t forget that this Year Group was significantly impacted by the pandemic throughout much of Key Stage 3, so to achieve these results is quite remarkable. This reflects the dedication of the class of 2024, the relentless pursuit of excellence from school staff and the on-going support from the student’s families.
These excellent results, alongside our core values of community, resilience, respect, integrity and excellence will help students realise their ambitions and make a strong contribution to society. We wish all our students the very best of luck in the next phases of their lives and even though they leave Worthing High School, they will always be part of our community.
So many students have received the qualifications they need and they should be really proud of their efforts.
Outstanding individual results include:
- Henry BULLOCK
- Isaac HEWITT
- Abi LOCK
- Samuel LUDLOW
- Megan MEARS
- Jamie MILES
- Sylvie BRACEY
- Bryan LEUNG
- Sudhish AMARASINGHE
- Dexter DAND
- Millie HARPER-BAILEY
- Mimi KELLY
- George LANGMAID
- Jevan SOPP
- Bryce LEWIS
- Symone SAMUEL
- Samuel SUSS
Exec. Headteacher and CEO – Pan Panayiotou commented: “Huge congratulations to our outgoing year 11 Class of 2024. They have demonstrated our core values throughout their time at Worthing High and have not let the significant challenges of the pandemic and days of industrial action affect their outcomes.
"We are very proud of their achievements and know that they will have extremely bright futures, whatever their chosen area of interest is. On behalf of myself, trustees and all the staff from Worthing High School, we wish them all the very best in their next ventures.”
Head of School - Adrian Cook commented: “I am so proud of the class of 2024 and all of the staff that have gone above and beyond to support them. The hard work, commitment and resilience they have demonstrated means they can now look forward with real excitement.
"I and all of the staff at Worthing High wish them all the very best for the future and we look forward to hearing about all their future achievements.”
