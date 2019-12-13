Consultation on new school for Hailsham gets underway today

A public consultation is being held today (Friday) for people to find out more about the proposed new school at Reef Way in Hailsham.

The school is scheduled to open in September 2020 and will cater for 80 pupils aged four to 16 with special emotional and mental health needs with an outdoor games court and playgrounds and internal primary and secondary teaching areas, along with specialist therapy facilities.

An artist's impresion of th new proposed school in Reef Way off Battle Road SUS-191012-124834001

The Beckmead Trust, which is behind the school which will be The Ropemakers’ academy, has been approved by the Department for Education to hold the public consultation with the community. It will be from 8.30am-12pm at the James West Community Centre and local residents, parents, businesses and all interested parties are invited to attend the consultation and ask questions.

Hailsham mayor Paul Holbrook said, “This consultation is important and the Beckmead Trust is interested to hear from all stakeholders in relation to their plans. This will be an opportunity to liaise with representatives of the trust, ask questions and share views.”

The school will admit up to 32 pupils across all year groups in September 2020 and will offer 80 places when at full capacity from September 2022.