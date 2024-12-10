Plans to merge two Eastbourne schools have been give the go ahead by a senior county councillor.

On Monday (December 9), Cllr Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, agreed to move ahead with plans to combine West Rise Community Infant School and West Rise Junior School into a single entity.

As part of the proposals the council will also change the joint school’s age range to two – 11, allowing it to take on the management of West Rise Nursery.

The schools already share the same site, but are separate entities and had previously worked independently from one another. This changed in January, when the schools began ‘working in partnership’ and sharing a head teacher. This came after the junior school received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted in 2023.

West Rise infant and junior schools, Eastbourne. Pic: Google

According to council papers, the merger will not result in any employment changes for staff. The report also notes how the change would mean families of children in Year 2 would no longer have to apply for a place in the junior school from Year 3.

As a result of the decision, West Rise Junior School will formally close — a process the council describes as a technical closure — on April 30. The following day, West Rise Community Infant School will increase its age range from 4 to 7 to 2 to 11. In doing so, the school would likely change its name to West Rise Primary School, to reflect its amalgamation.