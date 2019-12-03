Countryside charity gives cash boost to rural East Sussex school

An East Sussex school has been given a cash boost for classroom materials by a local countryside charity.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England’s (CPRE) Sussex branch presented Firle Church of England Primary School with a cheque for £120 as part of its work to support rural communities across the county.

Kia Trainor, CPRE Sussex director, said: “As a countryside charity, CPRE believes that village schools are important for thriving rural communities.

“Many small schools in Sussex find it hard to stay viable if the number of children attending drops due to demographic changes.”

The money was raised last summer by the CPRE Lewes group during a tour of the Firle Estate given by Alastair Deighton, estate manager at Savills.

The charity has been working with Firle Estate to support the development of new affordable housing in the area which they hope will ‘keep small schools viable’.

“We raised this money from CPRE members and we are delighted to give it to the children of Firle School,” said Phillip Pople, chair of CPRE’s Lewes group.

“The children have a great list of things they are fundraising for, from glue sticks to interactive whiteboards!”

Find out more about CPRE Sussex here.