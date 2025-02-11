Cowfold Primary School’s groundbreaking CO2 project is nominated for a national award

St Peter’s Primary School in Cowfold celebrated a year since their new Ground Source Heat Pump project was installed by being shortlisted for the ‘Public Sector Project of the Year’ at the National Energy Savings Awards.

Written by Giles Kolter Head at St Peter’s Primary School

The school’s premises manager, Mr Gary Dimmock, attended the awards ceremony with his wife, Lorna. They were joined by The Diocese of Chichester’s Capital Assets Programme Manager for church schools, Heather Broadbent, as The Diocese supported the project by providing £240,000 of funding. The ceremony took place on the 6th of December at the Grand Connaught Rooms – London and was hosted by the actor Robert Llewellyn (who played Kryten in the TV comedy - Red Dwarf).

The Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme is initiated by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and is delivered by Salix. Director of Programme Ian Rodger said: “We are delighted to have worked with St Peter’s on their journey of decarbonisation. Not only will the project help reduce carbon emissions, but it will help make the school a healthier and more comfortable environment to learn and to work.”

Staff from Salix, Diocese and Mr Dimmock the school premises manager

Salix awarded the bulk of the grant (£670,000). This was through a government scheme called the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme. This was in order for the school to replace its old oil boilers with a state-of-the-art ground source heat pump. St Peter’s has gone from burning oil, to heat the building, to completely running off electricity (which is mainly from renewable sources – with the Bolney Rampion sub-station a few miles away).

Giles Kolter (the school’s Headteacher) said: “This school and this project is hugely important to us. This is our chance to make a difference, this planet is our home, and we cannot continue to destroy it.”

St Peter’s Primary School, Cowfold’s building is now future proofed to provide education for generations to come. St Peter’s aims to recruit pupils from far and wide, so the project is not just ensuring education is secured for Cowfold children. The school has spaces, so if its ‘Eco-friendly’ ethos excites you and the excellent academic track record impresses you, please do arrange a visit to the school.

Mr Kolter added: “It is such an incredible opportunity for our community to play its part in saving our planet and we are using it to educate the children about the issues that face us, as humanity, and the solutions that we have.”

Due to interest generated by the project, Cowfold pupils have taken on exciting Eco-Projects around the school to make St Peter’s one of the most environmentally friendly schools in the area. These actions include; daily litter picking patrols, composting of all fruit waste from children’s break-time snacks, daily water saving checks (done by the pupils) and a daily electricity saving inspection (done every lunchtime by the school’s youngest pupils).

Although St Peter’s didn’t win the category of Public Sector Project of the Year the school was immensely proud of being chosen by Salix to represent them. It was extremely fitting that Mr and Mrs Dimmock, represented the school at the ceremony because, in the words of Mr Kolter, “None of this would have been possible if it were not for Gary Dimmock our premises officer. It was he who had the knowledge and passion to complete the grant application.”

