Crawley Future School comes 7th in National Literacy Trust's National Reading Champions Competition

Atelier 21 Future School, based in Crawley, West Sussex came 7th in the country in the National Literacy Trust's National Reading competition for Sussex - out of 22 other UK regions!

There were literally just 9 points between the Future School and the winning team over 8 rounds. The school says that being named one of the top readers in the country proves that its revolutionary approach to education, centred on relevant, meaningful and joyful learning - works.

Hayley Peacock, Head of School at Atelier 21 School comments: “A creative approach to education does not mean a school lacks academic rigour or achievement. The skills young people need to thrive and compete in the 21st century have changed. Our progressive school is very different and yet we can admirably represent Sussex in a national reading competition. They had an absolutely amazing time! A big thank you to all of the organisers at the National Literacy Trust ”

This follows the school winning the regional National Literacy Champions Quiz back in March, out of 26 other schools including some tough competitors from both prep and state schools.

The competition required them to showcase their skilful ability to identify the characters, authors, genres and titles of some of the most well-loved stories. They really worked well as a team in solving brainteasers and stayed calm and relaxed under pressure, with the guidance of Cansu Beagle our Reading Lead.

There were some really difficult questions such as ‘which authors have won the Costa Book Awards in the past?’

As one Atelier 21 pupil commented: “It was such a cool and fun experience to be part of. Having the opportunity to go to London for the final was amazing. An experience that will be hard to forget.”