Crawley Nursery celebrates first birthday with expansion plans

Toad Hall Nursery Crawley has proudly celebrated its first birthday with a special party for families and guests. The event marked not only a year of success but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the nursery. As part of its growth, the nursery has expanded by opening a brand-new preschool room upstairs. The bright, modern, and spacious setting is fully equipped with high-quality preschool resources, providing the perfect environment for children to learn, play, and thrive.

Nursery Manager, Sonya Thaker, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating our first year at Toad Hall Crawley. It has been wonderful to see the nursery flourish, and we’re excited to expand further so we can welcome even more children. We have a fantastic team of dedicated staff who are ready to support every child’s journey with us."

Looking ahead, the nursery has plans for further development aimed at enhancing children’s experiences - from integrating the rooms to support free-flow play and exploration, to creating a dedicated technology space - all while continuing to expand and provide even more opportunities for the local community.

Conveniently located at 117 Ifield Road, just minutes from Crawley town centre, the nursery is set within a large Victorian home that offers both character and a homely feel.

To find out more about Toad Hall Nursery Crawley or to book a tour, visit www.toadhall-nursery.co.uk/crawley or contact the team directly at [email protected].