Crawley primary school shows off refurbished library

The school, Southgate Primary School, has spent £14,000 on refurbishing its library.

It reached out to the parents of pupils and local businesses in the community with an appeal for support in getting new books to fill up the new library.

Southgate Primary School has received around 250 books, with parents and the community donating through the school’s Amazon wish list.

This has provided the Ofsted ‘Good’ rated school with hundreds of brand new books.

Victoria Hatton, interim co-headteacher at the school, said: “It’s been very inspiring to see all the community support which has made our newly refurbished library a possibility.

“With hundreds of brand new books we have updated and enhanced our book collection to inspire a lifelong love of reading in our pupils.

“The response so far from our pupils has been great, with our new library helping to foster a vibrant reading culture throughout the school.”

It was officially opened by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, along with Councillors Michael Jones, Bob Noyce and Yasmin Khan.

Local parent authors Katie Kett and Susie Reading also visited the library and read from their recently published book Little Owl’s Woodland Adventure to pupils.

