Crawley primary school's music recognition

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School in Crawley has once again achieved recognition for it's dedication to offering a high quality music education for all of it's pupils.

Music Leader at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Mrs Robinson, stated that she is 'proud that Music is fully embraced by all members of the school community. The new award for 'Recognition' shows that as a school we are committed to the following pledges : to advocate for the importance of music education in the curriculum and creative life of our school. To provide an equitable,diverse and inclusive music education for every young person and to welcome opportunities to broaden our musical horizons by working with providers in our community and beyond.