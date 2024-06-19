Crawley school receives Platinum Plus Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Primary School has received the Key Stage One Quality Start Award.

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School are delighted to have received the Platinum Plus Key Stage One Quality Start Award for the second year in a row.

This award recognises and rewards schools for their commitment to PE, School Sport and Healthy and Active Lifestyles. In order to gain Platinum Plus, OLQOH had to meet a strict criteria.

Beckie Johnson, PE Leader at OLQOH expressed: “We are extremely lucky to have supportive staff and parents which help to ensure that PE and School Sport is at the heart of our school.

Children enjoying a competition

"It is imperative for us that our children grow up to love being physically active and we aim to instill positive mindsets as early as possible through our provision.”