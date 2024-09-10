Cuckfield school given £551,000 to expand its centre for children with special needs

West Sussex County Council has agreed to give another £551,000 to a Cuckfield school to expand its centre for children with special needs.

In October 2023, the council approved the use of £2.268m to pay for the expansion of the Special Support Centre at Warden Park Secondary Academy.

But, following work to appoint a building contractor, it was realised that more money would be needed.

Now Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, learning and skills, has approved the use of the extra funds from the capital budget.

The total cost of the expansion (£2.819m) includes £1.795m of Section 106 contributions – money from developers who have been allowed to build in the area.

The expansion proved necessary after the number of children at the Special Support Centre was increased from 24 to 28, with the centre itself being re-designated to cater for youngsters with social communication needs rather than additional learning needs.

The expansion will include classrooms, a group room, a calming room, a sensory room, toilets, a kitchenette, and an outside play area.

Work is expected to start this autumn and will be ready for the students by September 2025.

A development and funding agreement will be drawn up between the council and the Academy Trust before the money is transferred to the Trust.