Holy Trinity C of E Primary School pupils dressed in blue and yellow

Together, they have collected more than £1,500 for humanitarian causes through various fundraising activities, with one parent personally delivering aid to the Ukraine border.

On Wednesday, April 27, staff and children wore blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag, in return for a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Appeal.

Parents and carers donated more than £800.

From left: Hannah Pring, Gregg Cordell, Ben Jennings, Dan Harries, Chris O’Halloran and Anvar Badakshanov

One parent, Nadia Clay, who was born in Ukraine and whose parents live in the country, organised a cake sale at The Talbot in March, raising more than £1,000 for the appeal. Her son Alex is in Year 3.

Nadia said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been involved and supportive to this important cause.”

Headteacher Ann MacGregor said: “As a school all of our hearts have been touched by the suffering inflicted on the Ukrainian people, particularly the children.”

In March Parent Hannah Pring, 40, drove with five colleagues through Poland to the Ukrainian border to deliver humanitarian aid.

Hannah saying goodbye to her family at Balcombe station

She said: “I am so grateful for everyone who brought donations to our doorstep.”

They filled two vans with nappies, baby milk, toiletries, sanitary towels, sleeping bags and other items.

Hannah’s children, Annabelle and River, accompanied their dad Andy to Balcombe station to see their mum off.