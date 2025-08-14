Daily Mail names University of Chichester 'University of the Year for Teaching Excellence 2026'

The University of Chichester has been singled out for the accolade of University of the Year for Teaching Excellence 2026 in the Daily Mail’s University Guide, published today (August 14).

This award follows on from the National Student Survey (NSS) results, released in July, which saw the University of Chichester placed 6th in the entire country for teaching and 12th out of all 131 UK higher education institutions for overall satisfaction.

Alistair McCall, Editor of the Daily Mail University Guide, said: “What helped clinch the award for Chichester was that the students' views were also backed up by academic review of teaching quality.”

University of Chichester Vice-Chancellor, Professor Symeon Dagkas, said: “We are thrilled that our teaching has received this national recognition. As a university we are unique in the way we personalise our teaching to meet the needs and aspirations of students.

“The care and dedication of our staff ensures that every individual can meet their potential and go on to thrive in their chosen career. This is why 96% of our graduates are in employment or further study within fifteen months of earning their degree.”

The University of Chichester is currently taking applications through Clearing. For further information visit: www.chi.ac.uk/clearing