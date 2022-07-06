David Attenborough is re-imagined in a five-star family theatre show coming up in Eastbourne

Attenborough's Animals - pic by Jacinta Oaten

Attenborough And His Animals is at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Saturday, July 9 at 3pm and 7pm.

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson promised a treat for “all nature lovers, improv comedy and physical theatre lovers and carers for our planet.”

Following sell-out runs at Edinburgh and Adelaide Festival Fringe and a world tour in 2019, Attenborough and His Animals now tours the UK.

“When a man doesn’t show up for a live appearance with real animal guests, an urgent plan B is called for… What follows is a 70-minute marathon of hilarious improvisation as two virtuosic clowns bring the largest range of animals you will ever see on stage to life in vivid detail while one of them also commentates as Attenborough. This two-person, physical theatre show is packed with laughs, animal impressions and highlights from David Attenborough’s documentaries. It’s funny and entertaining theatre for the whole family to enjoy and with an underlying reminder of the need to take care of our planet.

“The show’s creators and performers Jonathan Tilley and Jess Clough-MacRae met at world renowned physical theatre school École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq and discovered their shared love of David Attenborough’s documentaries. This spark of enthusiasm grew into a show featuring a massive range of moments from the documentaries, brought to life to vivid and hilarious effect by the duo.

“A blue whale swims through the depths. Racer snakes pursue an iguana across the desert. Two hapless fools recreate wonderful scenes of the natural world. Catch this award-winning, five-star show for an epic display of clowning, physical theatre and the largest range of animals you will ever imagine on stage.