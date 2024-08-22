Davison celebrate excellent GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am delighted to announce that the students of Davison CE High School for Girls have achieved very positive GCSE results in this examination series.

Eighty-five per cent of students achieved a standard pass in English Language 80% of students achieved a standard pass in Mathematics 77% of the cohort achieved standard passes (Grades 9-4) in both English and Mathematics. 60% of the cohort achieved strong passes (Grades 9-5) in English and Mathematics. Sixty students achieved five or more GCSE’s at Grade 7 or above (Equivalent to the old Grade ‘A’)

Mr Chris Keating, Headteacher, commented: ’I would like to congratulate our students on achieving excellent results! They have worked extremely hard and shown such resilience in overcoming the many hurdles that they have been faced with. I am delighted to see that their collective effort has paid such dividends.

"I wish this incredibly talented and enthusiastic year group the very best of luck in their future studies. I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward. My sincere thanks go to our staff, governors and the students’ families for all the help, support and encouragement they have given over many years."

(L-R) Isabella Hull, Grace Stanbridge, Skye Holloway.

Sarah Binney, Assistant Headteacher and Head of KS4 commented: "I am so proud of our Year 11 students! They truly deserve these wonderful outcomes in view of all that they have endured throughout their GCSE studies. I wish them all the best of luck for the future.

"A special mention must go to the following four students who achieved 6 or more ‘Grade 9’ GCSE grades: Keira Christodoulou, Charlotte Hindle, Olanna Procter-Mitchell, Charlize Saunders.

"We would also like to commend the achievements of a further 23* students who achieved at least eight GCSE’s at grade 7 or higher: Sarah Barnett, Poppy Buckley, Connie Christmas, Rachana Chundi, Lily Edmonson, Erin Eve, Annabelle Frame, Miriam Frank, Poppy Glover, Gertie Griffin, Caroline Hirst, Lily Holden, Keisha Jaboli, Eloisa Johnson, Angel Omar, Amelia Smethurst, Charlie Thompson, Sasha Ward, Momoko Waters, Charlotte Watson, Martha Wilson, Zara Yasan."

* One student had not collected results at the time of the release.