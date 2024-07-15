Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school which provides “an exceptional education for its pupils” and prepares them to be “the best versions of themselves” is celebrating being judged as Outstanding by Ofsted.

During a Section 5 inspection in June, inspectors graded Davison C.E High School for Girls as “outstanding” in all five areas: overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Chris Keating, Headteacher of the school in Selborne Road, Worthing, said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to have received such a fabulous outcome from the inspection.

“The judgements, and subsequent report, reflect how wonderfully well our whole school community work together. This full inspection comes on the back of a shorter, but equally positive, Ofsted inspection last year.

Chris Keating, Head Teacher, with Saffy Zyambo, Gracie Hodson-Prior and Tegan Brown-Felpts.

“I am delighted two totally separate inspection teams have reached the same conclusion about our school. My sincere thanks go to all of our students, staff, parents/carers and governors for their incredible support.”

According to the Ofsted report, pupils’ love of learning is evident through their confident attitudes and commendable behaviour.

Expectations are high and pupils achieve very well academically. The curriculum is meticulously planned and sequenced to ensure breadth, balance, ambition and relevance.

Teacher are passionate, enthusiastic and committed. And relationships are strong and supportive. Leaders and staff are incredibly ambitious for all pupils.

The inspectors reported pupils feel “staff really care about them and appreciate how hard they work for their benefit.” The school culture is “highly respectful”.

Values of friendship, trust and endurance pervade all aspect of school life and allow pupils to flourish.

The school values are reflected in a carefully designed personal development programme which embraces British values and promote equality and diversity.

Pupils are taught about tolerance, consent, relationships and protected characteristics.

Pupils are safe and happy, and the school’s commitment to developing their characters is exceptional.

Careers advice is exceptionally strong and pupils feel well supported, as well having high aspirations for their futures.

Community service is at the heart of school life and there are numerous opportunities for pupils to demonstrate active citizenship.

Inspectors reported Davison offers an extensive range of extra-curricular and enrichment opportunities covering arts, sports, interest groups and social activities.

Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities are well known, prioritised by teachers and receive targeted support.

Caroline Cooper, who was Chair of Governors at the time of the Ofsted inspection, said: "I am delighted to see this recognition of the hard work put in across the whole school community, to support each student in becoming the best person they can be.

“I especially want to thank the staff for their dedication. It has been a delight working as a part of the Davison family."