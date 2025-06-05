Debate: Should mobile phones be banned from the classroom? Have your say

Whether mobile phones should be used in the classroom has been a hot topic for a couple of years now - and we want your views on the subject in the comments section below.

In February 2024, the Conservative government, under Rishi Sunak, issued fresh guidance on mobile phone use in schools, sparking a new wave of debate across the education sector. According to the guidance, schools are now encouraged to implement stricter rules on mobile phone use, with a recommendation to ban them entirely during school hours. The aim is to reduce distractions, improve student well-being, and combat issues like cyberbullying and social media pressures. Comment below and vote in the poll below.

Proponents argue that this move will foster a more focused and engaging learning environment. Without the constant distraction of buzzing notifications or the temptation of social media, students may find it easier to engage in lessons and concentrate on their studies. Additionally it is hoped that such a policy help students build vital social skills.

However, critics warn that a total ban could have negative consequences. Many argue that mobile phones serve as valuable tools for emergency communication or educational purposes, such as research and learning apps. Others believe that students should be taught responsible phone use rather than restricting access altogether.

A Sussex secondary school is to become phone-free from September. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

And this week, a secondary school in Sussex is to become phone-free from September, following ‘overwhelming support’ from parents and carers. Students at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing will be required to store their phones in lockable pouches during the school day.

The decision follows a consultation launched before Easter, which invited families to share their views on reducing mobile phone use in school.

As schools begin to implement these new guidelines, the debate continues to evolve. Should mobile phones be banned outright, or should schools focus on teaching responsible use? What do you think?

