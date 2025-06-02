Ditchling school allotment grows thanks to generous donation

A mid Sussex village school’s allotment has been boosted with help from a Sussex-wide charity and Hassocks garden centre.

Ditchling primary school has been given vegetable plants and herbs for the children to plant and care for in their allotment area. The gift from the Budding Foundation also included some water plants for a pond they have created in an old ceramic sink.

Collecting the items from nearby South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, teaching assistant and Forest School Leader, Louise Cole, said the staff were very helpful and the children were offered a tour of the onsite gardening museum.

The Budding Foundation was formed in 2013 by Clive Gravett and has already funded over 20 requests this year for young people’s outdoor gardening projects in partnership with Tates of Sussex garden centres.

Louise Cole Teaching Assistant and Forest School Leader at Ditchling Primary School collects the donation from Clive Gravett at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks.

“From toddlers to teenagers, based at nurseries, primaries, secondary schools and colleges across Sussex, we work to improve the lives of young people by funding educational courses and gardening projects”, says Clive.

The charity’s work is eagerly supported by the family-run garden centres. “We're proud to support the fantastic work of The Budding Foundation, a local charity making a real difference to young people in Sussex”, said director Benjamin Tate.