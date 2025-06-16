Plans are in place to transform a forest school in Worthing into a ‘safe, imaginative and inspiring environment’ – but donations are required.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex marketing agency PMW is calling out to local suppliers, tradespeople and businesses to ‘help deliver a forest school makeover’ at Palatine Primary School in Worthing.

"The outdoor forest space supports students with learning disabilities, offering sensory, social and developmental activities, such as music workstations, mud kitchens, workshop areas and water and sensory play zones,” a PMW spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Earlier this year, PMW invited charities and not-for-profit organisations across Sussex to nominate projects that would make a difference as part of its Challenge PMW initiative.

Sussex marketing agency PMW is calling out to local suppliers, tradespeople and businesses to ‘help deliver a forest school makeover’ at Palatine Primary School in Worthing. Photo contributed

"From over 60 nominations, Palatine Primary School was chosen, but making this vision a reality requires more than goodwill. It needs the hands-on help of local suppliers, tradespeople and businesses to turn it into something that supports the pupils.

“Inspired by the 1990s TV show Challenge Anneka, PMW is seeking donations of essential materials, including wooden pallets, large logs, woodchip, wooden sheds, hammocks, kitchen utensils, musical instruments and more, as well as the time and expertise of local tradespeople.”

Alternatively, if a local business or organisation would ‘prefer to financially sponsor’ the purchase of key items, the Challenge PMW team said it ‘would be delighted to hear from them’, adding: “Every contribution will help bring this project to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaign leader Peter Sutton, managing director of PMW, said: “The forest school area is about far more than trees and play equipment; it’s a vital part of how Palatine Primary School supports its pupils’ development and wellbeing. We want to help transform it into a safe, imaginative and inspiring environment, but we can’t do it alone. We’re calling on local businesses, trades and suppliers to get involved and help us make this vision a reality.

“Just like the spirit of the old TV show Challenge Anneka, this initiative is about pulling together a community army, from big corporates with CSR budgets to local tradespeople who simply want to do good things for their community. We know it’s a big ask to donate time or materials in today’s climate, but you’d be helping deliver a fantastic project for a brilliant local school. Any business helping us will be recognised with pro bono marketing services from our team as part of the project.”

Interested suppliers, businesses and trades should contact PMW on 01403 783400 to speak with a member of the Challenge PMW team.

Alternatively, they can email [email protected] by June 30, with their contact details and a ‘description of what they can potentially offer’.