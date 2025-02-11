Dorset House School raises over £2000 for Young Minds Charity

By Adam Bardouleau
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 11:55 BST
Dorset House School in Bury, Pulborough, have been working hard to raise money and awareness for the Young Minds Charity.

The child participated in a variety of activities, lessons and workshops during Children’s Mental Health week. These include a Storytelling workshop based on the Children’s Mental Health week theme of, Know Yourself, Grow Yourself, dance, meditation, art and lots of Sport!

The week was capped off with the children in years 3-8 running a mile during their Games lesson and the parents and staff running a 10km route over the South Downs, finishing back at school.

As a Dorset House community we have raised over £2000 for The Young Minds charity.

Prep children participating in Sport

Prep children participating in Sport Photo: Submitted

Dorset House staff & parents prior to the 10km run.

Dorset House staff & parents prior to the 10km run. Photo: Submitted

