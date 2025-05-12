Dorset House to join the Lancing College family of schools

We are delighted to announce the merger between Dorset House Prep School and Lancing College. From September 2025 Dorset House will become part of the Lancing College family of schools.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of this new partnership between Lancing College and Dorset House are shared values and ethos: supporting and inspiring children to achieve their best through excellent teaching and fostering a lifelong love of learning. Our schools provide an environment that is safe, that prioritises the development of emotional and social growth, and where opportunities to explore, lead, and grow abound. With well-known and stunning architecture and grounds, Dorset House and Lancing College also share a deep appreciation of the natural world and a shared commitment to caring for the beautiful and historic spaces that we are fortunate to call home.

In joining Lancing College, Dorset House will complement Lancing’s existing prep schools in Hove and Worthing, cementing the Lancing position as a leading senior school, with a trio of prep schools spreading along the coast from Brighton to Chichester and northwards into the South Downs. Dorset House provides an exceptional day and boarding education from Reception to Year 8 and is one of the oldest and most highly regarded prep schools in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each prep school will remain independent with its own identity, preparing young children for a wide range of senior schools and at the same time collaborate for the benefit of all. Where families choose to transfer to Lancing College in Year 9, there will be a new pathway enabling greater opportunities to focus on learning and leadership.

Dorset House Prep School

Importantly, with Dorset House as part of Lancing College, families further afield will be able to join Lancing as a boarding option from Year 5 at Dorset House, enjoying the benefits of boarding within a small and nurturing environment.

Lancing College and Dorset House have a long-standing relationship which already sees Dorset House pupils attend the College for science, music, drama and scholarship days.

Martin Slumbers, Chair Lancing College

I am delighted that the Lancing College family of schools will be joined by Dorset House. Our shared values and commitment to the care, inspiration, and individual all-round development of young children from prep school through to young adults in senior school is inspiring. This partnership will offer a wider range of families across Sussex and beyond a new and exciting choice for their children’s education.

Mike Higham, Chair Dorset House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a very exciting time for Dorset House as we join the Lancing College family of schools. This well considered partnership will enable further growth and development for Dorset House ensuring the long-term success of the school and maintain its place as one of the outstanding prep schools in the country.