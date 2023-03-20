Beacon Academy’s first wave of students working towards The Duke of Edinburgh’s Bronze Award have now successfully completed their Practice Expedition.

The students embarked on the two-day expedition on Friday, March 10, the day that The King conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon his brother, Prince Edward, on his 59th birthday.

Although the expedition had to be adapted due to the unseasonably wintry weather, the participants worked together as a team and adapted to the conditions, showing resilience and determination.

On day one, the students worked hard learning navigation skills and practicing campcraft.

They cooked some very inventive team meals and plotted their routes for their qualifying expedition at the end of the month.

On day two, groups were given a bit more independence in their navigation and successfully completed a walk in their teams, meeting their instructors at checkpoints to ensure they were still on track.

The group will soon venture out on their Qualifying Expedition and in the meantime, continue working on their Volunteering, Skills and Physical sections to complete the Award.

Beacon Academy currently has 123 students across years nine to 12 participating in the Bronze and Silver Awards and is extremely grateful to Home Instead Crowborough for making a contribution towards their 2022-23 DofE programme.

