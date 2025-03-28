Duncton CE Junior School praised in glowing SIAMS report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Duncton Church of England Junior School has been recognised as a thriving, inclusive, and nurturing community in its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report. The report celebrates the school's vision and values in action, affirming its commitment to fostering a happy and harmonious learning environment where every child is valued and encouraged to grow.

The inspector highlighted the school's strong sense of empathy and inclusivity, praising how it embraces and celebrates uniqueness. Among the key strengths noted in the report were:

A clear and meaningful vision, underpinned by five Christian values, guiding decision-making and behaviour.

Inspiring collective worship that fosters deep thinking, reflection, and joy.

A broad and enriching curriculum that extends beyond the essentials, allowing children to discover and develop their talents.

A caring and inclusive school culture where every child is known, supported, and encouraged to thrive.

The report also offers valuable recommendations for further development, including enhancing children's intrinsic sense of justice and responsibility and expanding opportunities for spiritual growth across the curriculum.

Teachers and children celebrate their SIAMS report!

Headteacher, Charles Beckerson, expressed his pride and gratitude, stating, "This report is a true celebration of our school community. We are incredibly proud of our children, staff, governors, and parents, whose shared efforts have made Duncton such a special place."

The full report is available on the school's website and on the National SIAMS website.