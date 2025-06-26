Durrington High School celebrates the Class of 2025

Their form tutors each gave heart-warming speeches of the fond memories that have been made, each wishing the students the very best for their next steps in their further education and chosen career paths.

Mr Pickford, Director of PE, announced the sports personalities of the year, thanking them for their commitment and dedication to various teams.

Mrs Isham, Director of Performing Arts, spoke fondly of the many talented performances the students have taken part in during their time at Durrington, and of their support and kindness shown to the younger students performing alongside them.

Subject teachers gave messages of thanks for being such a wonderful year group to work with, and spoke of their joy at seeing how the students have grown into mature young adults who have worked so hard to go beyond their best and aspire to achieve their best possible GCSE results.

After the assembly students gathered around the amphitheatre and enjoyed the sunshine whilst signing shirts and talking excitedly about preparations for their Summer Ball taking place later that evening.

As a year group, the students have continuously impressed the staff with their resilience, perseverance and kindness, especially as they were the year group to transfer to high school during the peak of the pandemic. The Summer Ball may be the final celebration for a fabulous year group, yet the school is already looking forward to welcoming students again as they return for the special Pride of Durrington awards night, and again as a year group on their exam’s results day in August.

Mrs Temple, Assistant Headteacher, said: “It has been a true privilege to support year 11 through their final GCSE year. They have grown to be extremely resilient, fun and caring young adults. On behalf of all the staff at Durrington High School, I want to wish them all the very best in their future endeavours and will look forward to celebrating with them on results day.”

Mr Allison, Co-Headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of everything this group of year 11 students has achieved and everything they are going to go on to achieve. They are an exceptional group of young people who have worked incredibly hard this year. Furthermore, they have done so with warmth, care for each other and good humour. We look forward to celebrating with them in the summer when they get their results. We also look forward to following their successes, beyond Durrington and welcoming them back in the future to talk about these successes to our younger students as a part of the Platinum Academy programme.”

