Durrington High School performing arts production of Mary Poppins Jr

Each and every student was outstanding and gave every second on stage every ounce of energy producing high quality performances, but what stood out to the team this year was how kind each and every cast member was to one another and to the staff. Everybody was so supportive of one another and we could not ask for more than that.
It was a real honour to be able to share the dress rehearsal with our year 7 house alongside students from The Vale School, and feedback from all audience members was how professional and slick the performance was. I am always humbled and inspired by our staff and students and this year was no exception. Anything can happen if you let it.
Mrs Isham – Director of Performing Arts