Durrington High School Summer Ball 2025

By Lisa Edwards
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:52 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 11:41 BST
Our fabulous year 11s celebrated the end of their Durrington journey in style at the Summer Ball 2025 held in the Grand Hall at Avisford Park Hotel.

Over 300 students and staff attended this special event on a glorious sunny evening, with friends and family invited along to watch them arrive in a variety of transport, including a motorbike cavalcade, a go-cart, an American police car, and even on horseback!

Ethan Rees-Luker and Jasmine Field were crowned the Class of 2025 Summer Ball King and Queen, and together the students danced the night away making further happy and treasured memories of their school days at Durrington High School.

