Durrington High School the best of the best exhibition at Colonnade House

Two of the pieces of work on show have been awarded 1st and 2nd place in the Student Textiles Artist 2025 competition run by Textiles Skills Centre. With over 450 entries we were delighted to receive the news that Year 11 Durrington High student Sienna Perry was awarded 1st place, with her classmate Scarlett Dean achieving 2nd place.

The judges commented on Sienna’s work saying: “This is a dynamic and ambitious piece that cleverly captures the energy of New York city through layered textile techniques. The use of 3D elements adds real impact, and the contrast between flat stitching and raised figures creates a strong sense of movement. The combination of embroidery and mixed media shows great technical skill and imagination. A really impressive and original interpretation of urban life.”

Commenting on Scarlett’s work the judges said: “This is a vibrant and emotionally charged collection of stitched portraits that really grabs the viewer’s attention. The expressive faces and varied use of colour, stitch, and texture beautifully capture a wide range of human emotion. The combination of free machine embroidery, reverse applique, and ink work has been handled with confidence and flair, Each piece feels individual yet unified as part of a bold, impactful whole. A fantastic exploration of expression through textiles.”

Head of Art Mr Bloomer said: “We are so proud of our GCSE cohort this year, they have all worked so hard! The quality and variety of work really showcases their talents. We are also so pleased to have won 1st and 2nd prize in the textile competition! Well done Sienna & Scarlett! Finally, I want to mention my incredible Art team who inspire, challenge and encourage our students to take risks and create work that is outstanding! Thank you!”

