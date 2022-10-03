Dylan Thomas masterpiece heads to Shoreham

Dreena Morgan-Harvey

Swansea Little Theatre, who celebrate their centenary in 2024, are promising it in abundance as they head to this year’s Shoreham Wordfest with their production of Dylan Thomas’ masterpiece. They will be giving two performances on Saturday, October 8 – 2pm at Ropetackle Arts Centre and 7.30pm at Shoreham Methodist Church.

Dreena Morgan-Harvey, one of the company, is l ooking forward to making the trip with this most transportable of plays: “Under Milk Wood is very popular still. We always think are we going to get a lot of people coming to see it again and again and again but actually we always get a lot of people coming from outside Swansea, Dylan fans, and actually we haven't done it for about four years. What I love about it is the format. It is a play for voices. You've just got to love the words and it's easy to perform. It is not complicated visually. You don't have to do a lot. You have to let the w ords carry you through. You mustn't overdo the visuals because they get in the way. You've got to let the listener have the chance to use their imagination. It's all in the words. The people that matter say that it wasn't quite finished and that Dylan would have been tweaking it a bit but I don't think that matters. I think it's absolutely wonderful. He was a very clever wordsmith and it is just so perfect for South Walian voices. It's got to have that little lilt. It's not for the harsh valleys Welsh. Richard Burton had that South Walian lilt; Michael Sheen can do South Walian lilt; and Tony Hopkins has still got it.”