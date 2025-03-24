Early Birds Pre-School in Seaford announces Ofsted grading of 'outstanding'

The children, team and committee members of the Early Birds Pre-School in Seaford are celebrating their just announced Ofsted grading of ‘Outstanding’.

Emily Teese, Manager of the pre-school said that “she was proud of the quality of child care that her community based, charity led nursery was able to offer to a wide range of children, importantly including children with special educational needs or disabilities. I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised and validated our team’s work”

Early Birds has extended its operating hours to be from 7.30am to 5pm and responding to the requests of parents and carers has recently opened a Holiday Club for half term and full school holidays.

Rodney Reed, Chair of the Management Committee commented “he was delighted that the commitment dedication of our staff team has been recognised by this grading and it was special because this is Early Birds fourth consecutive Ofsted ‘Outstanding’. He explained that “Early Birds embraces a child-centred approach that celebrates each child's uniqueness. The pre-school enriches children's lives through diversity. Offering distinctive experiences including visiting a community orchestra, art classes, forest school, and special outings to teach the children about the local community. These opportunities build ‘cultural capital’ and help bridge gaps between disadvantaged children and their peers”. This approach by Early Birds ensures children receive comprehensive education that nurtures both mind and heart. Early Birds staff take pride in being truly child-focused, with a simple philosophy: "we welcome everyone."

Happy faces celebrating their Pre-School's recognition

The Inspector wrote “Leaders and staff are ambitious for all children who attend. They pride themselves on taking the time they need to fully understand the needs of each child. This includes their family context, lived experiences, cultural heritage and what makes them unique. Staff nurture incredibly warm and engaging relationships with children as well as planning a meticulously sequenced curriculum, tailored to children's individual needs. As a result, children demonstrate they are very settled, have high levels of curiosity, and have excellent attitudes to learning as they apply themselves to a variety of thoughtfully planned activities”. The Inspection Report is available published on the Ofsted website