East Grinstead school applies to build new equestrian and land management centre

A school in East Grinstead is hoping to build a new equestrian and land management centre.

Philpots Manor School proprietor Steven Ogilvie has applied, via agent Town & Country Planning Solutions, to build the educational centre.

The application aims to ‘expand and improve the learning opportunities at Philpots Manor School, together with associated access’. People can see it using reference DM/24/1836 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

The total gross new internal floorspace proposed is 775.2 square metres.

The proposed site for the relocation of the stables and land management centre at Philpots Manor School near West Hoathly. Photo: Google Maps

The planning statement by Town and Country Planning Solutions said: “The application site comprises horse paddocks and the school’s horse riding menage, on the north eastern part of the school site.”

The planning statement said: “There are two existing stable block buildings within the main site, enabling the school to offer horse riding to the pupils. It also enables yard and land management courses and access to animals for the younger children, as part of the overall educational offering. However, the buildings are now in a poor state of repair and the current location of the barns present health and safety and other issues.”

It said the plan is to relocate the stable accommodation into a ‘more suitable’ part of the site, with the new building improving and diversifying the school’s ‘current core curriculum learning offering’. The planning statement said: “This will include an expansion and improvement of the educational courses available.”

Philpots Manor School is a special educational and therapeutic needs school near West Hoathly. It is for pupils with social, emotional, behavioural and mental health needs, as well as social communication difficulties and autism.