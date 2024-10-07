East Sussex apprentices invited to celebrate success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apprentices from across East Sussex are invited to celebrate their achievements at this year’s graduation ceremony.

The special evening event will acknowledge the commitment and hard work of local apprentices of all ages and levels and across all sectors.

The East Sussex Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony will take place at the Winter Garden’s Floral Hall in Eastbourne on Thursday, 21 November from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Apprentices who have, or will have, achieved their apprenticeship between 1 November 2023 and 1 November 2024, and live or work in the local authority area of East Sussex, are eligible to graduate and are invited to this year’s event.

Former apprentices, businesses that employ apprentices, and training providers who deliver apprenticeships are also invited to join the 2024 graduates and celebrate with them.

Cllr Penny di Cara, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council said: “The annual Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony is a wonderful celebration of all that the county’s apprentices have achieved.

“The evening also gives us the opportunity to highlight the key role that local businesses and education partners play in the success of apprenticeships in East Sussex, and I would like to thank them for their continued support.”

“I would like to offer my congratulations to those graduating this year, and I look forward to celebrating with them at next month’s event.”

People are also being reminded to nominate for four special awards which will be presented at the ceremony.

The Apprenticeship Graduation Awards acknowledge the contribution of those involved in making apprenticeships a success in East Sussex. The awards are:

Overall Contribution to the Business Award : celebrating the outstanding contribution an East Sussex apprentice has made to their workplace during their apprenticeship. Nominations can be made by employers only.

: celebrating the outstanding contribution an East Sussex apprentice has made to their workplace during their apprenticeship. Nominations can be made by employers only. Amazing Colleague/Apprenticeship Employer Award : celebrating the contribution of employees who have either championed apprenticeships within their organisation or have offered exceptional support to apprentices. Nominations can be made by apprentices, providers, employers and employees.

: celebrating the contribution of employees who have either championed apprenticeships within their organisation or have offered exceptional support to apprentices. Nominations can be made by apprentices, providers, employers and employees. Best Progression Award : recognising the exceptional determination and efforts of an apprentice in the achievement of their apprenticeship through challenging times. Nominations can be made by training providers and employers.

: recognising the exceptional determination and efforts of an apprentice in the achievement of their apprenticeship through challenging times. Nominations can be made by training providers and employers. Tutor/Trainer of the Year Award: celebrating the contribution of a tutor or trainer who has gone above and beyond to support an apprentice(s) during their apprenticeship. Nominations can be made by apprentices and employers.

Nominations close on Friday, October 25.

Anyone who wishes to make a nomination should email [email protected] to request a nomination form.

Cllr di Cara continued: “I encourage all our apprentices as well as employers and training providers to nominate their colleagues for this year’s special awards so we can acknowledge those who have contributed so much to successful apprenticeships in East Sussex.”

Tickets for the graduation event are free but people are asked to register to confirm their attendance.

Attendees should register by Friday, 1 November by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/east-sussex-apprenticeship-graduation-2024-registration-911914349367

This year’s graduation ceremony is organised by the Sussex Council of Training Providers with support from the county council.

Sponsors include headline sponsor East Sussex College, and supporting sponsors the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), the South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Apprenticeships in Sussex, and awarding organisation and educational charity NCFE.