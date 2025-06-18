East Sussex College Automotive Training Centre award ceremony celebrates student achievements

East Sussex College Hastings hosted an exciting Automotive Training Centre (ATC) Award Ceremony on 18th June, celebrating the hard work, dedication, and success of its automotive students.

With special awards, industry support, and some fantastic prizes on offer, this year’s ceremony was bigger and more engaging than ever before. The event brought together students, staff, local businesses, and families to recognise achievement and inspire future careers in the automotive industry.

Highlights of the Day Included:

Top Student Awards

East Sussex College Student Photographed with Prize

The best-performing students across each level were presented with framed certificates and professional toolkits. Congratulations to:

Max Laws – Foundation Pathway in Motor Vehicle Top Student

Riley Green – Level 1 Diploma in Vehicle Maintenance Top Student

Sean Allam & Charlotte Stevens – Level 2 Certificate in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles Top Students

Jude Foster & Martyn Sissons – Level 2 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles Top Students

Liviu Botanoiu – Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles Top Student

Most Improved Student Awards

The most improved students across each level were presented with framed certificates and tyre mug with spanner spoon. Congratulations to:

Students, staff and local businesses gather for the awards ceremony

Leolovell Holland-Wiggs – Foundation Pathway in Motor Vehicle Most Improved Student

Luna Wright – Level 1 Diploma in Vehicle Maintenance Most Improved Student

Alfie Knight & Elliot Deverson – Level 2 Certificate in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles Most Improved Student

Hayden Foster & Mathew Moyses – Level 2 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles Most Improved Student

James Hibbitt – Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Principles Most Improved Student

Each of these students demonstrated outstanding skill and commitment in both practical and academic aspects of the course.

Most Dedicated Student Award – Sponsored by Garage-On-The-Green

A special congratulations to Ethan Link, who took home this prestigious award, which includes an MX5 track day experience at Brands Hatch!

East Sussex College student photographed as an award winner

This student was recognised for outstanding attendance, excellent academic performance, and consistent support for their peers. This award was presented by Richard Bartlett owner and director of Garage-On-The-Green, St Leonards-on-Sea.

Raffle Prizes

A raffle added even more excitement to the day, with prizes donated and presented by generous local businesses, including:

The star prize of the raffle is a 2013 Fiat 500 Car, donated by Central Car Sales of Bexhill. (Winner – Max Laws)

A Milwaukee 170-piece tool kit, donated by Taylor Automotive and Euro Car Parts. (Winner – Phoebe Brookman)

A Halfords Advance Toolbox and range of tools, donated by East Sussex College group. (Winner – Joe Shuttlewood)

A Formula E World Championship Scalextric Race Set, donated by Ninfield Carbody Repair. (Winner – Travis Haffenden-Bridger)

A Makita 87-piece Mechanics Tool Set donated by National Windscreens. (Winner – Elliot Deverson)

A Sealey 10.8-volt Cordless Combo Kit with 2 Batteries, donated by the staff of the Automotive Training Centre. (Winner – Duncan Colquhoun)

A Snap-On bundle, including Cooler, Phone Charger Bank, Magnetic Wrench Socket Holder and Rare 100th Special Edition Anniversary Ratch, donated by Michael Butler our local Snap-On Rep. (Winner – Robert Reynolds)

East Sussex College Student Photographed with Prize

Guests enjoyed refreshments laid on by the ATC staff and had the opportunity to network with automotive industry professionals. Families were also welcomed to celebrate alongside students and staff, creating a real sense of community and shared achievement.

The ATC Award Ceremony was not only a celebration of student success, but also a powerful reminder of the strong partnerships between East Sussex College and the local automotive industry.