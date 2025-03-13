East Sussex College ‘delighted’ following ‘Good’ Ofsted rating

East Sussex College has celebrated its success after it received a ‘Good’ rating following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The rating from Ofsted came following a full enhanced inspection across its campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, and Newhaven.

The College also secured the highest possible sub-judgement for skills as ‘strong,’ demonstrating the impact it has on local communities.

Ofsted stated that students ;benefit from learning in an inclusive environment where the College’s ‘PROUD’ values support students in making a positive contribution to their college experience and the community.’

The inspection report confirmed that East Sussex College has achieved ‘Good’ ratings in all areas, including; Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, Education Programmes for Young People, Adult Learning Programmes, Apprenticeships, and Provision for Learners with High Needs.

As well as the College’s main campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Newhaven and Ore, the inspection also included the specialist micro-campuses including the Green Training Hub in Hampden Park, the Institute of Technology in Ore, the Creative Skills Studio located within Charleston in Lewes and the Marine Workshops in Newhaven.

The report described staff as ‘highly professional’ and highlighted how they motivate students to ‘complete their studies and flourish.’

Ofsted also identified that students ‘participate in a comprehensive range of activities available to them, which broadens and deepens their personal development and enhances their employability. They gain valuable experiences which enhance their confidence.’

The inspection also outlined the College’s position in the communities in which it serves, saying, ‘Leaders have a clear strategic intent to meet local needs, raise the aspirations of students and apprentices to progress into employment and support the local and regional economy.’

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal at East Sussex College, said: “We’re delighted with our latest Ofsted report, which demonstrates that we are a GOOD & Strong college across all areas.

"This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our valued colleagues and students. The report highlights how our high standards inspire students and apprentices to realise their potential, and we’re proud to see these strengths acknowledged.

"It also recognises our strong contribution to meeting skills needs, reinforcing our role in preparing students for successful careers and supporting industry needs within our communities.”