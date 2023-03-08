East Sussex College has launched a new partnership with the University of East Anglia in Eastbourne and Lewes.

The university (UEA) will work with the college (ESC) in Eastbourne and Lewes to validate higher education programmes from September 2023. This includes programmes in Person Centred Counselling, Complementary Healthcare, Music Production and Creative Recording, Digital Media Design and Animation, Art and Practice.

ESC and UEA already work collaboratively as part of the South East Institute of Technology. This new partnership means the college can develop a wider range of higher education programmes.

Principal Rebecca Conroy, college CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce our new partnership with UEA as their reputation is outstanding. A key part of our strategy is ensuring that we provide the highest quality of education to our communities in East Sussex. This partnership ensures that we can deliver higher education flexibly, locally, and affordably in partnership with one of the best in the country.”

East Sussex College enters partnership with University of East Anglia (photo from ESC)

Professor Zoe Butterfint, from UEA, said: “UEA is delighted that East Sussex College is joining our established network of academic partners and we look forward to the first students studying towards UEA awards starting in September 2023. This reinforces UEA’s commitment to higher education in our region and beyond and we are excited to be working with East Sussex College to support with further development of its provision.”

Nicola Marshall studied Music Production and Creative Recording (BA Hons) at ESC in Eastbourne. Nicole, under the stage name Nikki Cislyn, won an Ivor Novello Award and Grammy Award (2015) for writing and featuring on Clean Bandit’s ‘Rather Be’.

