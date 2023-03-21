Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex College football academy provider partners with American team

East Sussex College’s football academy provider has partnered up with a team in America as part a new initiative that offers students the chance to study and play abroad.

By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:43 GMT

Skiltek Sport’s new partnership with Lancaster FC in Pennsylvania will help the college develop further opportunities for students, according to a spokesperson.

A Skiltek spokesperson said: “We developed a strategic partnership with reputable US agency Oliver Charles Sport Management [OCSM]. OCSM provides a transparent pathway for high-level international sportsmen and women looking to compete in the United States college system.

“There are 20,000 international student athletes studying and competing on college teams each year at American universities. In 2021 alone, US colleges offered $3.5 billion in sport scholarships. Skiltek now bridges the gap for UK students wishing to study and compete at the college level in the USA.”

Head of sport, public services and A-Levels at the college’s Eastbourne campus Scott Raybould added: “This new Skiltek partnership provides students studying any course at East Sussex College with an incredible opportunity to apply to study and play sport in the USA. It provides an exciting route for students to pursue following their studies and is a unique experience.

“This partnership strengthens the opportunities at the college to be part of a successful football academy provision where students train and play fixtures as part of their college experience.”

Former East Sussex College student Davide Rodari, who also played for Hastings United, signed a professional contract with League Two side Crawley Town back in February 2021.

Skiltek Sport, East Sussex College’s Football Academy provider, has partnered up with Lancaster FC based in Pennsylvania, USA in a new initiative that offers student athletes the opportunity to study and play sport in the USA. Picture from East Sussex College
Skiltek Sport, East Sussex College’s Football Academy provider, has partnered up with Lancaster FC based in Pennsylvania, USA in a new initiative that offers student athletes the opportunity to study and play sport in the USA. Picture from East Sussex College
Skiltek Sport, East Sussex College’s Football Academy provider, has partnered up with Lancaster FC based in Pennsylvania, USA in a new initiative that offers student athletes the opportunity to study and play sport in the USA. Picture from East Sussex College

