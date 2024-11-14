East Sussex College honours fallen heroes with Remembrance Day services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex College commemorated Remembrance Day 2024 with services across all campuses, honouring the sacrifices of fallen war heroes.

On Armistice Day, each campus held a two-minute silence observed by students and staff, who paused to reflect and remember those who served and gave their lives. The silence underscored a shared commitment to ensuring their bravery is never forgotten.

The College’s Hastings campus hosted a special Remembrance Parade on 12th November. Classes observed from their floors and from the Atrium, watching as Public Services students conducted a respectful tribute.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal at East Sussex College, expressed, “Our Remembrance Day ceremony at Station Plaza is a cherished tradition within East Sussex College and we are honoured to have hosted former military guests once again, joined by our dedicated students and staff across all campuses. Together, we remember the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, ensuring their legacy is remembered.”